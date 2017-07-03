Trey Gowdy DROPS NUKE on Obama After He Jets Off On Luxury Vacation

Barack Obama jetted off to Indonesia on Friday with his family for another luxury vacation. However, Rep. Trey Gowdy doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that Obama has chosen to head to a country that has no extradition agreement with the U.S. right as the investigation into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch is heating up.

Mad World News reported that Obama chose to head to Indonesia right after the Senate Intelligence Committee opened an investigation into Lynch’s handling of the Hillary Clinton probe. Gowdy would now like to know when Obama plans to come back to the U.S., because he has some questions to ask him.

“Let me hazard a wild guess: that there may be something else on that server that they didn’t want law enforcement to see?” Gowdy said. “That is where you start. I don’t like speculating, but I have dealt in the past with victims who would not cooperate with investigations. Typically, the reason is, there is something else you do not want law enforcement to see.”

This comes right as Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice is preparing to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

“It’s a little suspicious that Obama is jetting off right as his own adviser is testifying before an intelligence committee,” Conservative Tribune reported. “The allegations that the Obama administration, including Rice, was behind the unmasking of individuals during the 2016 election is potentially one of the biggest scandals of Obama’s time in office.”

http://conservativefighters.com/news/trey-gowdy-drops-nuke-obama-jets-off-luxury-vacation/

