MSM ‘isn’t about informing you, it’s about them making money’ – Jesse Ventura [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 1, 2017

Undercover videos from Project Veritas have lent credence to President Donald Trump’s assertion that CNN is “fake news.” Footage of a producer candidly disparaging journalistic ethics and admitting the Russiagate narrative is more about ratings than journalism, however, will not result in discipline from the company, CNN has said. Former Governor Jesse Ventura, host of RT America’s upcoming “The World According to Jesse,” joins Natasha Sweatte to offer his reaction.