More bad news for CNN as Jake Tapper airs FAKE National Enquirer cover during his segment covering claims that Trump tried to blackmail Joe Scarborough

Jake Tapper’s show displayed the fake cover on Friday during a news report
- The origins of the cover aren’t known but it had been shared on Twitter
- Came five days after CNN fired three journalists for a retracted news story
- That story only had one source and claimed a Trump-Russia connection
- Tapper had been covering ongoing feud between Trump and Morning Joe hosts
- Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski say White House tried to blackmail them
- Trump and White House insiders say that claim is nonsense
