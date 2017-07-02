02

Sin City welcomes weed: Hundreds line up in Las Vegas to legally buy marijuana as the city brags it will overtake Amsterdam to become world weed capital after legalization

LAS VEGAS WEED

 

  • Nevada became the fifth US state to legalize recreational marijuana at 12.01am on Saturday morning
  • Hundreds lined up outside dispensaries around Las Vegas to buy as much as an ounce of pot
  • ‘Sin City’ could quickly become a ‘mecca for marijuana’ with tens of millions of tourists pouring in each year
  • The city is expected to reap a massive tax windfall from legalization, as much as $60million in first two years 

