Sin City welcomes weed: Hundreds line up in Las Vegas to legally buy marijuana as the city brags it will overtake Amsterdam to become world weed capital after legalization

- Nevada became the fifth US state to legalize recreational marijuana at 12.01am on Saturday morning
- Hundreds lined up outside dispensaries around Las Vegas to buy as much as an ounce of pot
- ‘Sin City’ could quickly become a ‘mecca for marijuana’ with tens of millions of tourists pouring in each year
- The city is expected to reap a massive tax windfall from legalization, as much as $60million in first two years
