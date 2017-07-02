50 holistic doctors have mysteriously died in the last year, but what’s being done about it?

(Article by Amanda Froelich)
In case you’re not aware, the confusing conundrum first began when Dr. Bradstreet was found dead exactly one year ago – yes, on Father’s Day – in the U.S. The noted autism doctor, researcher, and parent was found in a river with a gunshot wound to the chest. While authorities at first thought his death was a result of suicide, it has since been confirmed that Dr. Bradstreet was murdered and that the wound was not self-inflicted. His family, like the families of many other missing and dead naturopathic practitioners and MD doctors, believe that he was murdered for using and promoting controversial therapies, such as GCMaF.
According to Elizabeth, nearly 50 doctors have now died or gone missing under mysterious circumstances. This riveting finding has resulted in some exposure on the topic – including articles by the New York Times, The Independent UK, and network affiliates such as ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, but the whole story – or the many threads connecting the various murders – is not being told.
For this reason, the activist took to the internet today, on the one-year-anniversary of the first of the mysterious deaths, to express how serious of a concern these events are.
Right now in the United States, consumers are being told that they are not enough and that they must purchase more items on credit, eat high-fat, high-sugar foods, take prescription pills they cannot afford, and buy into the fear-mongering propaganda. In effect, America – perceived to be one of the most “developed” nations in the world – spends more on ‘health care’ than any other affluent nation, yet still has the worst state of health as a collective.
Many suspect this is because a small elite controls the majority of corporations and mediaand, in effect, the government. Unhealthy ideals are being pushed on the public for the sake of profit. In fact, according to one Berkeley doctor, conventional treatments for concerns such as cancer are less effective than forgoing treatment in the first place.
Of course, if the public knew that eating healthier, getting exercise, thinking positive thoughts, simplifying their life, and letting go of toxic people and situations would dramatically transform their health, the world would be a much different place. It seems that health practitioners that promote the idea that every individual can be their own doctor by taking responsibility for their own health rather than waiting for emergency medicine are being targeted, as they are going against a system which is corrupt and toxic.
Or, at least, that’s what Elizabeth’s findings have concluded.
The activist’s attention on this topic may have earned her – and her colleagues – death threats, but the efforts have paid off. A documentary is actually being made to shed more light on the mysterious deaths, and more information on that up-and-coming film will soon be shared.
Below is a detailed timeline of 34 doctors’ deaths within the last year. We’ll let you be the judge on whether or not the untimely demise of many of these practitioners is fate or suspect. What matters most is that if these doctors were killed because they’re practicing true medicine, the injustice is uncovered and the parties responsible pay for their crimes.
1) June 19th, 2015
Dr. Bradstreet formerly of Florida, and now practicing in Georgia, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in a river. The small town locals ruled the death almost immediately as a suicide, but many have their doubts. This same day in Mexico, June 19th, 2015, three doctors were traveling to the State Capital to deliver some papers and were reported missing. This is the only case outside of the U.S. Authorities said they found the bodies, but the families say those bodies look nothing like their family members and they are demanding more proof and more testing. A sad but riveting article was written about those details here.I also did an exclusive interview with the Bradstreet family as they publicly said I was the only journalist they trusted to talk about the horrific incident.
2) June 21st, 2015
Father’s Day, Florida East Coast: Two chiropractors are found dead. Their names are Dr. Baron Holt and Dr. Bruce Hendendal, both fathers. Dr. Hedendal also held a PhD in nutrition from Harvard. Both were presumably healthy and described as very fit. There is still no cause of death listed, for either doctor in any articles we find. A few people have contacted me about Dr. Hedendal, 67, but admit that they were surprised by his death and still find it shocking. (Update: Family and loved ones of Dr. Hedendal have spoken to the media that they are suspicious of his death and want answers. Interestingly, Dr. Holt (33), lived in North Carolina which is the state where Dr. Bradstreet’s body (the first doctor to be found) was discovered two days prior. Dr. Holt was visiting Jacksonville, Florida, though, when he died there. Dr. Bradstreet (see story #1) was living in Georgia at the time of his death and before that he lived in the neighboring state of Florida. A few mutual friends of Dr. Holt have contacted me. They are doctors and have shared with me a cause of death that I find rather shocking and cannot confirm, therefore, out of respect for the family, I will not list that here. Both were well loved by their patients, community, friends and family.)
3) June 29th, 2015
The beloved holistic Theresa Sievers, MD was found murdered in her home. Her co-worker says she was known as the “Mother Teresa of South Florida.” Her husband and children were in Connecticut at a family reunion when she was murdered. The authorities have been investigating for two weeks “around the clock,” and now say that she was targeted. Her murder was not random nor was it a home invasion and when the facts come out, “books and movies will be written about it.” It’s that big of a story. On the very same day, June 29th, Jeffrey Whiteside, MD, a pulmonologist, went missing- vanishing when he simply “walked away”. Dr. Whiteside, known for his successful treatment of lung cancer, disappeared in Door County, Wisconsin while vacationing with family. He was on foot and numerous reports have called it “mysterious,” saying he vanished without a trace. They’ve been searching now for three weeks and even colleagues have joined in (along with bloodhounds, drones search parties, and helicopters) but not one shred of evidence has surfaced. (UPDATE: Two arrests were made in the death of Teresa Sievers and one of the assailants called himself the “Hammer” on Facebook (Dr. Sievers was allegedly killed with a hammer). The other was one of her husband’s childhood friends who was just recently extradited to Florida. His attorney says there is evidence to show he had no involvement whatsoever with the crime. Her husband, Mark Sievers, has not been arrested at this time.)
4) July 3, 2015
Patrick Fitzpatrick, MD goes missing. He was traveling from North Dakota to neighboring Montana (which he did often as his son lives there) and his truck and trailer were found on the side of the road. The search has expanded but authorities say it’s as if he vanished without a trace. He’s 6′ tall and described as Irish-looking with a goatee (details can be found in the links).
5) July 10th, 2015
Lisa Riley, 34 years old, DO (Doctor of Osteopathic medicine) is found in her home with a gunshot wound to her head. Her husband who found her and called 911, has a prior record. He was previously charged with the attempted murder of his ex, Ms. King, before charges were eventually dropped. Evidence showed that there was gun residue found on Ms. King’s hand and not Mr. Riley’s. Riley’s story corroborated this, but King’s allegedly didn’t, and her story kept changing (click link in this paragraph for their story with details on all of this). Mr. Riley has since been charged with the death of his wife, Lisa Riley. We’ll see what happens in court.
6)July 19, 2015
A month to the day after the first doctor (Jeff Bradstreet, MD) was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest, Dr. Ron Schwartz was found murdered in his E. Coast Florida home.Sadly, he was shot to death. We don’t know if he was holistic, but he was licensed and lived between Florida and Georgia. He was a gynecologist who lived in an unincorporated part of Jupiter, Florida on a few acres of land and there are reports he ran an organic lawn service on the side.
7) July 21, 2015
Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez, a holistic MD, dies suddenly. The same day another holistic doctor is also found dead (see below). They both allegedly died of heart attacks, though their own friends and family say publicly it doesn’t add up. I had met Dr Gonzalez and his amazing wife, and my better half has interviewed him several times. His official website says that while they initially thought it was a heart attack, his autopsy does not support that belief and shows no heart attack. They are awaiting further tests. “Dr Gonzalez was in excellent health otherwise so his passing is quite unexpected.” It is reported that he was alone at the time of his death. Countless people every week (including close friends) write me questioning the fact that he died “naturally”. He also said in several interviews (including the last one before he died) thathe thought big pharma wanted him to get hit by a bus or that he might die suddenly. Frightening metaphors and a mystery we hope to get to the bottom of soon.
8) July 21st, 2015
Dr Abdul Karim, an outspoken and loved holistic (biological) dentist, 41 years of age, is found dead alongside the road by a passerby. He had been preparing for a half marathon and was allegedly out training that night. His old fraternity brother (lifelong friends), friends of many years, and patients said it didn’t add up. He was in perfect shape and ate an extremely healthy diet. Mainstream news said he had a “massive heart attack” but many who knew him have written to me with their sincere doubts.
9) July 23, 2015
Authorities announce they have found the body of Dr Jeffrey Whiteside who has been missing for over 3 weeks. Chief Deputy Pat McCarty said at the news conference on Thursday that a .22 caliber gun was recovered at the scene. Investigators believe the body was there for “some time”.
10) August 12, 2015
Osteopath Mary Bovier is found slain to death in her home in Pennsylvania. Her significant other, who we are told is also an osteopath, was questioned and released. At this time there have been no arrests and there are no suspects.
11) August 18, 2015
I report that Jeffrey Whiteside’s death is officially ruled as a suicide but the local press calls the investigation a “mess” (described here in detail). Many are shocked at how long it took for details to emerge and countless people write me with their doubts. Even local authorities were asked by the local press if they’d heard of my stories. They admitted they had, but hadn’t been contacted by the feds on the case.
12) September 7, 2015
I broke the news to the health community of 29 holistic doctors (also referred to in the German press as homeopaths/ND’s/psychiatrists) who were found poisoned by an overdose of a hallucinogenic drug. I’ve done several updates of the articles, using a German translator, but the whole story of what really happened has still not been revealed. One thing most can agree on; it was a large overdose and mainstream German news reports that some were in “life threatening situations” when dozens of ambulances and a helicopter arrived to the chaotic scene. The good news? All lived and have allegedly made a full recovery (though some had to be restrained for their safety for some time).
13) September 16, 2015
I reported that our colleague, best selling author and holistic MD, Mitch Gaynor, is found dead outside his country home; an hour or so from Manhattan where he practiced. We knew Dr Gaynor and had just finished an advanced copy of his book that he had sent to us. It was quickly called a suicide by the local sheriff. The NY Times wrote me asking for details and we had a nice exchange. Even though I have gently broken the news on this and many other stories, the NY Times fails to source me (I didn’t expect them to source HealthNutNews, though the Guardian UK and other mainstream sources have for some time). UPDATE: Mitch Gaynor, MD had been on RT not long before he died. We wanted to contact them for comment, but soon after Mitch was found dead? the founder of RT was found dead in his Washington DC hotel room.
14) Sunday October 11th
We announce that Dr Marie Paas is found dead of an alleged suicide. She was well known for her animal advocacy. People on her Facebook page seemed shocked and in disbelief about her death. Unlike the 3 others by this date who were alleged suicides (one who has been officially confirmed) we don’t know the location where Dr Paas was found, nor the details of her alleged suicide. Many seem concerned for her pets, who they say she loved very much.
15) October 29th 2015
Jerome E. Block, M.D, jumped to his death from Central Park West residence. Authorities say Block jumped from the 20th floor of his residence around 9:30 a.m. Details and video can be found here.
16) 2015dozen plus accidental deaths and freak accidents, mostly holistic doctors
;besides the 13 doctors covered thus far who died in non accidental deaths, we have 5 chiropractor deaths that were accidents. We also have more deaths of doctors here: some described as freak accidents. Again, we didn’t include them in the official unintended series. We have the famous holistic ABC News doctor, Jamie Zimmerman, who allegedly slipped and fell and hit her head in Hawaii while on vacation, and who was carried out to sea. We also have more accidental deaths of holistic doctors here in NY (accidental), and yet another here of a famous holistic MD! We literally couldn’t keep up at times there were so many.
17) Late December 2015
January 2016 I didn’t include PhD’s in the series (unless they were also an MD, DO or DC) but then just this past few weeks we saw 2 Canadian PhD’s/researchers killed. One was stabbed in what his friends called a safe neighborhood. Another, a Phd (who was a wife and mother of two) was hit while jogging near the beach and then buried in a shallow grave on the tourist island of Grenada. Then days later a holistic doctor is also attacked there with his wife (physician’s assistant) on this same tiny island of Grenada (see #18). This is where we suddenly start seeing a spate of cancer researchers killed which hadn’t happened previously and then suddenly we have a one every few days.
18) January 23, 2016
A top MD, John Marshall, 49, who was a former 4th generation Marine, had served in Afghanistan, and had survival training, was found dead in the Spokane river and they pulled his body out that day. He was said to be in great shape and was doing his usual run in Spokane, near the river. Authorities say he somehow must have fallen into the river and drowned and almost immediately said it was death by drowning. (UPDATE: Dr Marshall’s wife (also a doctor and surgeon) has hired her own investigator and is questioning the quick call by Seattle PD. Again, more families are questioning these deaths and what some find absurd rulings by authorities.)
19) January 25th, 2016
Our own friend of ten long years, holistic doctor Rod Floyd, was found dead at his home here in Florida. He just miles from us and I’d been to their home and they’d been to mine. It was definitely not suicide in any way and his wife of 37 years says he was “hearty and healthy” and calls it an accident. That’s all I’ll elaborate on right now, as even I don’t know all the details. Dr Floyd did buy a sauna from me (but that wasn’t involved in his death which I was told initially). Besides being a chiropractor, Dr Floyd was also a clinical professor at Palmer Chiropractor College near where we live. He and his wife have also run the Natural Awakenings magazine for some time. Our whole community is shocked and saddened by his death.
20) January 26, 2016
Believe it or not just a few short weeks later, a holistic MD and his wife (a physician’s assistant) were attacked, while on a relaxing beach stroll, by a sword wielding man in the same place- the tiny island of Grenada. The holistic MD survived. Sadly his wife was murdered and raped by the machete wielding attacker. Both perps in each attack of the doctors in Grenada in a couple of weeks are reported to have been recently released from prison and in both crimes (allegedly unrelated) the men just nonchalantly turned themselves in after the crime. Some experts have their theories on this. I won’t elaborate at this time. Grenada locals are shocked and say they’ve never seen anything like this- let alone twice in a row.
21) January 28th, 2016
The new spate of cancer researcher/doctors who are killed or found dead doesn’t slow down and this might be the strangest of them all: Yet another cancer researcher, Professor Alan Clarke, 52, was found dead in the wood in hanging from a tree in a rubber body suit on December 28th, 2015 and they ruled it accidental.
22) February 1, 2016
Just a week later, to the day, after losing our local friend and holistic doctor; Rod Floyd we lost another local friend also right here in our same local holistic community. The wonderful young Paige Adams FNP, B-C, also lived just up the road here locally in Florida was found dead at her home. She had worked closely for many years with her good friend and colleague Dr Bradstreet. The problem is Dr Bradstreet started off this whole holistic series when he was found dead in a river. Now we have his close friend (and our friend!) and his colleague of many years found dead. She was so young so this is particularly heartbreaking. Paige Adams had asked to stop by the house to see us days before she died. I feel awful for not taking her up on that, and my heart goes out to her family and patients. She is the only one in this entire series I’ve ever written about who is not a doctor of some sort (DC, MD, DO, and even a PhD at the end) But she was a board certified Nurse Practitioner whose patients rave about her endlessly. She also stated publicly (which you’ll see in the link) that if anything happened to her don’t assume it was an accident.
23) February 14, Valentine’s Day
Cancer HIV Researcher in Seattle- Cheryl Deboer is found dead in a culvert with a plastic bag over her head. Investigators quickly state they can’t see any evidence that it’s a homicide, but her mother and other relatives state publicly there is no way she crawled 1.5 miles through brambles and water and mud to put a plastic bag over her head in a culvert. They stated that if she would have wanted to take her life (and listed plenty of reasons why she wouldn’t with a happy family and job at the famous cancer research lab) she could have done it much more easily. The general public tends to agree with the family. Families are now starting to question these ridiculous statements called so quickly by local authorities. Some are hiring their own investigators and doubting local authorities. Many are wondering if the local authorities are to be trusted.
24) March 10, 2016
Yet another cancer researcher found dead in a field. He was only 34, and found in a safe quaint area in the countryside and people are astounded. Nearly immediately authorities announce his death is ‘not suspicious’, but there is a public outcry of how that could be so. We still have zero answers as to his cause of death.
25) March 23, 2016
Wednesday, Triple homicide: Prominent Holistic doctor Henry Han, was found murdered on his 7 acre Santa Barbara estate, along with his wife and daughter, only 5 years of age. All were shot and wrapped in plastic. An arrest is quickly made of a young man who has no priors and lived with his father oceanside in Santa Barbara. His father was EX CIA. We will update as details emerge.
26) April 6, 2015
Dr Harsch, 59, a self described holistic medicine MD was killed while riding his bicycle with a group of friends. He was the only one hit and none of the others were injured whatsoever.See details here. (Editor’s note: We had another holistic doctor earlier in the series also killed on a bicycle ride last year and many of her friends and loved ones contacted me about their concerns and questions on her death).
27) Last seen on February 12, 2016
Dr Rose Polge, 25 apparently walked off her job where she worked at Torbay Hospital in Devon, and was missing for almost two months. She allegedly wrote a letter to the Health Secretary about her feelings on a political situation there with the doctors. Police later recovered her body from the sea more than 50 miles away from where a hoodie (believed to belong to her) was found. There is now an inquest into her death after post-mortem results proved inconclusive.
28) May 6th, 2016
A holistic doctor and well known professor, Dr Rasmussen, 76, in the Boston area, was found dead. She taught classes at a local University and discussed natural health, nutrition and biology, was found stabbed to death in her home. She was stabbed over 30 times and no arrests have been made at this time. Not to be confused with the case of Pennsylvania Osteopath Mary Bovier, also found stabbed to death in her home. No arrests have been made in either murder.
29) March 14th, 2016
One of the strangest cases yet is holistic MD and acupuncturist Dr Clogston, 68, who was missing 3 weeks and eventually found dead in his car which was allegedly found off the route some say he took to work for 30 years. The peculiar part is Dr Clogston went missing on March 14, was reported missing on March 15, but then seen by someone who “knew him well” according to local authorities (they say this on video on the news). So how then- was he found dead weeks later in his car? Many would like to know. This is one of the strangest to me out of around 40 mysterious deaths.
30) May 6, 2016
Dr Suutari, an outspoken holistic doctor in the Los Angeles area, who had a beautiful family and new child, allegedly took his own life on Mother’s day in the garage. Here are what details we know on this sad death.
31) May 19, 2016
Prominent investigator hired by Dr Marshall’s wife (She’s also an MD and a surgeon) and investigator says on CBS news that the “accidental death” of Dr Marshall (that I reported on first in January) is most likely a professionally staged murder by someone in military or police. A must watch…
32) June 13th 2016
An arrest was made in the death of holistic doctor Mary Louise Yoder. The curious part is thatDr. Yoder actually died in or around July 22nd 2015 (last year – a very busy week for holistic doctor deaths) and authorities almost immediately said she died of natural causes despite being fit, uber healthy and just 60 years old. I did not include her in the series originally since the authorities mistakenly said it was natural. So oftentimes we have authorities making these quick calls only to find out later they were completely false (why the rush officers?) So for months, Yoder’s death was considered “natural” until reports say a family member demanded an investigation. Now, this June, her employee (who was listed as her daughter on her obituary – they were so close) was arrested and it’s said she poisoned her. The employee is only 23 years old and had said Yoder meant the world to her. Keep updated on this story as new details may emerge.
33) June 16, 2016
A man stormed into a holistic doctor’s office and gunned the man down and then turned the gun on himself – taking both their lives. A client walked in and saw them on the ground with a woman who worked there screaming. The very next day – see #34) another man went into another holistic doctor’s office and killed him. These could be total coincidence, but we report all mysterious murders/suicides/unexplained sudden deaths of holistic doctors so are including them on this recap.
34) June 17, 2016
Another man stormed into a holistic doctor’s office (just a day later) and murdered the alternative MD in cold blood with a knife. The victim was Dr. Tiejun Huang Ph.D./MD R.Ac, RMT, DTCM. Dr Huang was a sports medicine specialist at the Beijing Olympic Games, a professor in sports medicine and rehabilitation and performs acupuncture and Chinese “Tuina” massage. You can read all the details here. Dr Huang allegedly knew his assailant (authorities said immediately) but we had a holistic doctor gunned down by a man the day before in his office (see #33) who they say knew his assailant too. 2 holistic doctors in under 2 days murdered in their offices does raise eyebrows.
