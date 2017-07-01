THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JULY 1, 2017]

–

Washington Post – Jun 29, 2017

But on the other hand, we haven’t seen an enormous amount of change,” said Marie Collins, an Irish survivor of clergy sexual abuse who quit Francis’s …

–

CNN – Jun 29, 2017

He was accused of sexual abuse of minors and possession of child …. Children accused more than 4,000 priests of sexual abuse between 1950 and 2002, …

–

U.S. News & World Report – Jun 29, 2017

A Catholic priest has been sentenced to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges brought by a victim who says he was abused in …

–

Pope Francis defrocks Italian priest convicted of child sex abuse National Catholic Reporter – Jun 28, 2017 Pope Francis has defrocked an Italian priest who was found guilty of child sex abuse, three years after overturning predecessor Benedict XVI’s decision to do the …

–

New York Daily News – Jun 26, 2017

The priest kept her quiet about the abuse by telling her they weren’t … say the accuser and her mother both called the diocese’s sex abuse hotline on Jan.

–

Queens Chronicle – Jun 29, 2017

The website bishop-accountability.org — which tracks cases of sexual abuse by clergy members via lawsuits and news reports — says 73 diocesan priests have …

–

WCAI – Jun 29, 2017

Police in the Australian state of Victoria have announced sexual abuse charges … to clear his name in Australia, where he was a priest in the 1970s and ’80s.

–

WDRB – Jun 29, 2017

Last month, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment and third degree sexual abuse – in exchange for the recommended sentence. That sentence is 2 years in …

–

Christian Post – Jun 26, 2017

The nun was apparently threatening to expose a widespread child sex abuse case going on at the all-girls Archbishop Keough High School where she taught.

–

Utica Observer Dispatch – Jun 25, 2017

Three years ago, when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse found credibility to allegations that a Utica priest committed acts of child sexual abuse, it was …

–

Times of Malta – Jun 28, 2017

The priest was condemned to a jail term of one year suspended for three years … a police report over the sexual abuse of a minor by a priest from the diocese.

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

