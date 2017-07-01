THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JULY 1, 2017]

–
–
CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES
TO READ MORE
–
Charges against Vatican cardinal revive questions about Pope …
Washington Post–Jun 29, 2017
But on the other hand, we haven’t seen an enormous amount of change,” said Marie Collins, an Irish survivor of clergy sexual abuse who quit Francis’s …
–
Timeline: A look at the Catholic Church’s sex abuse scandals
CNN–Jun 29, 2017
He was accused of sexual abuse of minors and possession of child …. Children accused more than 4,000 priests of sexual abuse between 1950 and 2002, …
–
Louisville Priest Sentenced in Sex Abuse Summer Camp Case
U.S. News & World Report–Jun 29, 2017
A Catholic priest has been sentenced to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges brought by a victim who says he was abused in …
–
Pope Francis defrocks Italian priest convicted of child sex abuse
National Catholic Reporter–Jun 28, 2017
Pope Francis has defrocked an Italian priest who was found guilty of child sex abuse, three years after overturning predecessor Benedict XVI’s decision to do the …
–
Brooklyn priest sexually abused woman who sought spiritual …
New York Daily News–Jun 26, 2017
The priest kept her quiet about the abuse by telling her they weren’t … say the accuser and her mother both called the diocese’s sex abuse hotline on Jan.
–
Diocese announces compensation plan
Queens Chronicle–Jun 29, 2017
The website bishop-accountability.org — which tracks cases of sexual abuse by clergy members via lawsuits and news reports — says 73 diocesan priests have …
–
Vatican Cardinal Charged With ‘Historic Sexual Offenses’ In Australia
WCAI–Jun 29, 2017
Police in the Australian state of Victoria have announced sexual abuse charges … to clear his name in Australia, where he was a priest in the 1970s and ’80s.
–
Kentucky Priest to be sentenced on child molestation charges …
WDRB–Jun 29, 2017
Last month, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment and third degree sexual abuse – in exchange for the recommended sentence. That sentence is 2 years in …
–
‘The Keepers’ TV Series Chronicles Priest’s Abuse of High School …
Christian Post–Jun 26, 2017
The nun was apparently threatening to expose a widespread child sex abuse case going on at the all-girls Archbishop Keough High School where she taught.
–
Why did diocese wait 3 years to make abuse allegations public?
Utica Observer Dispatch–Jun 25, 2017
Three years ago, when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse found credibility to allegations that a Utica priest committed acts of child sexual abuse, it was …
–
Priest who violently assaulted a child gets suspended jail term
Times of Malta–Jun 28, 2017
The priest was condemned to a jail term of one year suspended for three years … a police report over the sexual abuse of a minor by a priest from the diocese.
–
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
–
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
–
Advertisements