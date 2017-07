Published on Jun 30, 2017

Three Chicago, Illinois police officers, including the shooter, Jason Van Dyke, conspired to fabricate just cause and cover up facts leading up to the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes said. RT America’s Ashlee Banks sits down with retired DC police officer Ronald Hampton to discuss the outcome of the trial in another installation of her weekly segment, Race in America.