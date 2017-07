Published on Jul 1, 2017

Eric Holder, Obama’s former Attorney General and a man who recently hinted at an interest in pursuing a 2020 bid for the White House, issued a rather ominous warning to the “career men & women” of the DOJ/FBI last night saying that their “actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned” before calling upon them to “be prepared, be strong.”

