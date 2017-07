Published on Apr 29, 2017

Busted again, Inside Job. Explosion Sounds, flashes, Nano thermite Nano-Thermite Explosives in 9/11 WTC …9/11 Myths: Nanothermite, Big Nukes and DEWs secondary device

President Bashar al-Assad stressed that what has been said on Khan Sheikhoun is a fabricated story, adding that the West and the United States blocked any delegation from coming to investigate as all narratives on Khan Sheikhoun and then the attack on Shairat airport was a false flag.