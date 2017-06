Published on Jun 29, 2017

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/s…

American Pravda: CNN Producer Says Russia Narrative “bullsh*t” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdP8T…

H. A. Goodman: Hillary Clinton is unelectable. Only Bernie Sanders can win. 3 min https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQfz5…