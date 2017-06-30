The Truth About LaVoy Finicum’s MURDER & Why YOU Should Care [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 29, 2017

Josh Sigurdson sits down with researcher and journalist John Lamb in Bozeman, Montana to talk about the appalling death of Robert LaVoy Finicum following his murder at the hands of the state.

During The Red Pill Expo in Bozeman, Jeanette Finicum came forward and made an incredibly emotional speech about the murder of her husband. There was not a dry eye in the room.

While Josh had an interview planned with Jeanette, he couldn’t keep it together enough for an interview, nor did he want her to be going through the story again and again in one day, so he chose instead to talk with investigator John Lamb instead who has been covering the story since day one.

LaVoy did NOT have his gun on him at the time of his death as the police continuously claim while not actually having a gun in their evidence cache. He was wincing in pain when his arm went down following being shot in the back. He was then shot a couple more times in the back until he was dead.

LaVoy was on his way to meet with the sheriff when the police ran him off the road and killed him.

The police and FBI have continuously covered the case up, not even telling LaVoy’s wife Jeanette the names of the officers who killed him, nor giving back his truck which he had owed payments on.

LaVoy was simply standing for individual liberty at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) continued to seize land and bring insane charges against innocent farmers and land owners for taking the standard care a farmer does of their property including controlled burns.

Lawyers have treated Jeanette poorly and have deep-sixed the pro bono case. Jeanette is now broke and may lose her ranch. She needs people’s help to keep up with the lawyer fees as she sues for the wrongful death of her husband.

The reality of this case is horrifying and needs more public attention immediately. What Jeanette Finicum is going through is unthinkable and people should be ashamed of themselves for turning a blind eye to this traumatizing turn of events.

You can purchse LaVoy Finicum’s book “Only By Blood And Suffering” online at onecowboystandforfreedom.com.

