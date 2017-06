Published on Jun 29, 2017

In a new Harvard-Harris Poll survey provided to the Hill, respondents were asked who they blame most for instigating political violence, and were given the choice between Democrats and the left, Republicans and the right, President Trump, and the media. And 35% of them said it was the media’s fault, the largest percentage in the survey’s results. 26% blamed democrats, 24% blamed President Trump, and only 15% blamed Republicans.