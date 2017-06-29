Cardinal George Pell protests his innocence and denounces the ‘relentless character assassination’ against him over historic pedophile sex charges

Australian Cardinal George Pell says he is looking forward to his day in court
- The Church’s finance chief, he was charged over historic sex allegations
- ‘I am innocent,’ the Pope’s finance chief said in a statement on Thursday morning
- Pell said he had spoken to Pope Francis about the need to ‘clear his name’
- He railed against ‘relentless character assassination’ he claims to have faced
- Pell has been living in Rome throughout the two year long investigation
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4649668/Cardinal-George-Pell-protests-innocence.html
Advertisements