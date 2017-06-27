27

‘What about all the other phony stories they do?’ Trump claims CNN in management shakeup after ‘massive f**k up’ story linking official to Russia is retracted and three employees are forced out

 

Three CNN employees resigned after the network deleted story from its website

  • ‘What about all the other phony stories they do?’ President Trump tweeted 
  • He claimed CNN ‘is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories.’
  • Thomas Frank, the story’s writer, Eric Lichtblau, an editor and Lex Haris, who oversaw CNN’s investigative unit, all resigned Monday
  • Donald Trump Jr called the story ‘the biggest fake news scandal in the network’s history’
  • CNN issued a retraction after deleting a story from its website on Friday
  • The story’s lone anonymous source claimed there were possible ties between Russia and Anthony Scaramucci – one of Trump’s transition team members
  • One source told BuzzFeed the story was a ‘massive, massive f*** up and people will be disciplined’

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/

'What about all the other phony stories they do?' Trump asked on Twitter as he claimed the network was heading for a major management shakeup

