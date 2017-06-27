27

Jun. ’17

US threatens Assad over ‘planned new chemical attack’ [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 27, 2017

The White House is warning Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and military of “a heavy price,” as the US alleges “potential preparations” are under way for more chemical weapons attacks. The Trump administration insisted the US is there to “eliminate” ISIS.

*******************

CLICK ON FOLLOWING TO READ MORE

U.S. Military Officials: There Was NO Chemical Weapons Attack In Syria … Trump Bombed Syria DESPITE Advice From Military and Intelligence Chiefs

 

by WashingtonsBlog A top U.S. missile and chemical weapons expert has documented for months that the Syrian government did not carry out a chemical weapons attack against civilians, and that contrary claims by the Trump White House, French intelligence services, the New York Times, CNN and other “mainstream” sources are wrong … and worthless propaganda. Former […]

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s