US threatens Assad over ‘planned new chemical attack’ [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 27, 2017

The White House is warning Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and military of “a heavy price,” as the US alleges “potential preparations” are under way for more chemical weapons attacks. The Trump administration insisted the US is there to “eliminate” ISIS.

by WashingtonsBlog A top U.S. missile and chemical weapons expert has documented for months that the Syrian government did not carry out a chemical weapons attack against civilians, and that contrary claims by the Trump White House, French intelligence services, the New York Times, CNN and other “mainstream” sources are wrong … and worthless propaganda. Former […]

