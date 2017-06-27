Hillary Clinton’s connection to 9/11… revealed! [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 2, 2017

Field McConnell is a career military and airline pilot who is closely linked to the flying events of 9/11. His Air National Guard unit had F16s over Washington DC on morning of 9/11; Captain Charles ‘Chic’ Burlingame of American Airlnes Flight 77 ( Pentagon) was his college classmate, and the ‘Boeing Uninterruptable Auto-Pilot’ (BUAP} equipped drones were his intellectual property.

It was this BUAP technology that was misused by Field McConnell’s sister, Kristine Marcy, and Hillary Clinton as the Establishment patsied Muslims to facilitate their ‘New American Century’.

When Field exposed ‘Boeing’s Uninterruptible Auto-pilot’ in December 2006, the FAA, U S Department of Justice and most notably the Airline Pilots Association attempted to silence him regarding the Truth of 9/11. He immediately retired from Northwest Airlines and was recruited to fly Airbus jets in Kazakhstan where he flew for 18 months to round out his 31 year airline career.

Field McConnell’s expertise has been used by Russia, Malaysiaand Germany in explaining the four airliners takendown by the illegal modifications, which he first reported on 10 December, 2006.