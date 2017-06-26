Trump’s travel ban to take effect in 3 days [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 26, 2017

People from Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will not be permitted entry to the US unless they can prove they have familial ties within the country. The Supreme Court voted unanimously to lift all holds on a limited version of President Trump’s travel ban on persons from six Muslim-majority countries. RT America’s Alexey Yaroshevsky has more.

