Jun. ’17

‘I’ve sent someone to kill you. They’re outside’: Threatening phone calls from Diana in the middle of the night and how Charles’s TV confession about their affair led to Camilla becoming Britain’s most hated woman

DIANA 111111111111.jpg

Explosive Camilla biography lifts the lid on her affair with Prince Charles

  • Today, royal author Penny Junor she tells how Diana menaced the then-mistress
  • Camilla received a number of threatening and unnerving calls from the Princess
  • She’d typically say: ‘I’ve sent someone to kill you. They’re outside in the garden’
  • Many around Diana walked on eggshells, not knowing what she might do next
  • The book reveals how two unprecedented television interviews then blew apart their marriages and rocked the monarchy

