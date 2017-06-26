Head of the global climate change cult, Al Gore, says “God” told him to fight global warming

(Natural News) Al Gore has been at the forefront of the globalist climate change movement for quite some time now, and it seems his delusions of grandeur are only getting worse as the years go by. Recently, Gore made the outlandish claim that God actually intended for him and his followers to fight climate change.

Apparently, he’s become a man of the cloth all of a sudden, even though he is actually pro-abortion. It’s hard to believe that God would give anyone who condones murdering babies the charge of “saving the planet,” but then again — so-called “climate change activists” are doing more harm than good, and their call to purge the Earth of carbon dioxide is actually going to cause even more devastation. Perhaps Gore is really speaking to the Devil?

In his recent publicity stunt to put the spotlight on his new film, An Inconvenient Sequel, Gore spoke with Interview Magazine and likened his “fight” against “global warming” to that of the struggle faced by the women’s suffrage movement and the civil rights movement. Because we all know how hard it is to be Al Gore these days. He essentially described his climate crusade as being more of a religious call to the moral high-ground, and his self-aggrandizing narrative only gets more stomach-turning the more he speaks.

In the interview, Gore commented, “Regarding the climate movement, there are people who say, ‘God is in complete control of everything that happens, and if the Earth is getting warmer, then maybe God intends that,” — a sentiment Gore completely rejects, of course.

“Well, no. God intends for us to take responsibility for how we treat God’s creation, and if we choose to use the thin shell of atmosphere surrounding our planet as an open sewer for 110-million tons of global-warming pollution every day, the consequences are attributable to us,” he suggests.

Gore added, “And if you are a believer, as I am, I think God intends for us to open our eyes and take responsibility for the moral consequences of our actions.”

So basically, Al Gore says that God has actually given us the charge of “fixing” climate change — even though it’s actually been proven to be a hoax.

If you believe in God and believe in Gore, then you also believe God didn’t know what he was doing when he formed the planet.

If Al Gore were truly just a fanatic, perhaps his sentiments wouldn’t be so sickening. But the fact is that the man is a hypocrite. In addition to living in an extravagant mansion, Gore has come under fire for his association with “un-green” companies like Exxon Mobil. He also co-founded the investment firm Generation Investment Managment (GIM). As Climate Change Dispatch reports:

One trust in GIM’s portfolio is SPY (SPDR S&P 500), an exchange-traded fund (an ETF holds assets such as stocks, commodities, or bonds, and trades close to its net asset value over the course of the trading day).

One asset the SPY fund holds is Apple Computer shares, a company in which Gore personally owns 103,574 shares valued at $13,350,688 million (data as of Mar. 4, 2015). Apple makes up 69 million shares of the SPY trust, and coming in at second is Exxon, an [sic] fossil fuel company, making up 49.81 million shares.

In 2015, out of the 30 funds in their portfolio, Gore’s GIM only had one clean energy company, SolarCity.

It’s clear that in addition to being delusional, Al Gore is about as hypocritical as they come. [RELATED: Read more stories like this at ClimateScienceNews.com]

