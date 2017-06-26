Hacker collective Anonymous releases video claiming that NASA is on the verge of announcing alien life

The hacker collective Anonymous has released a video repeating others’ claims that NASA is on the verge of announcing contact with alien life.
The video, released Tuesday on an unofficial YouTube channel claiming to be affiliated with Anonymous, repeats the text of three articles from the conspiracy website Ancient-Code.com.
The video, which runs with advertising, has garnered over half a million views.
- Video consists of text of three articles from conspiracy website ‘Ancient Code’
- Claims NASA is on the verge of announcing contact with aliens from outer space
- Astronomers have discovered roughly 30 exoplanets in habitable zones of stars
