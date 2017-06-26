26

Jun. ’17

CNN retracts yet another Russia hit piece [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 26, 2017

CNN, the self-described “most trusted name in news,” is on the defensive after being forced to retract an explosive article linking President Donald Trump to shady Russian bankers. CNN has apologized to the subject of the article, disabled links to the story and admitted it does not “meet editorial standards.” RT America’s Anya Parampil has the details. Then legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel media joins RT America’s Natasha Sweatte to offer his reaction to mainstream media’s latest failure.

