Chelsea Manning joins 40,000 revelers at the 48th annual Pride parade in New York City

Roughly 40,000 people attended New York City’s 48th annual pride on Sunday
- Chelsea Manning, 29, participated, as it was her first Pride as a free woman and was photographed on a float for the ACLU before riding in a convertible
- Kelly Osbourne also participated as she was photographed smiling from a float
- Twelve people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after obstructing the parade outside the Stonewall Inn after people formed a human chain
- Dozens of Pride parades held around the country spotlighted the resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights
- Seven firefighters were injured in a fire near the Pride March route
