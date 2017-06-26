26

Jun. ’17

Chelsea Manning joins 40,000 revelers at the 48th annual Pride parade in New York City

MANNING AAAAAAAAAAA

Roughly 40,000 people attended New York City’s 48th annual pride on Sunday

  • Chelsea Manning, 29, participated, as it was her first Pride as a free woman and was photographed on a float for the ACLU before riding in a convertible
  • Kelly Osbourne also participated as she was photographed smiling from a float
  • Twelve people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after obstructing the parade outside the Stonewall Inn after people formed a human chain
  • Dozens of Pride parades held around the country spotlighted the resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights
  • Seven firefighters were injured in a fire near the Pride March route

 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s