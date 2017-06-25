CRAZY TRAIN: WHAT MCCAIN JUST SAID ABOUT TRUMP TODAY SHOULD GET HIM BOOTED FROM OFFICE [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 24, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Paris Swade for Liberty Writers reports, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz) said there isn’t a single American who has seen the Senate Republican’s health care bill yet. But he’s “sure the Russians have” gotten their hands on it, according to Bloomberg.

