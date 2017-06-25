George Webb: ‘It’s DynCorp behind the mass shootings in America’

A quantifiable visual roadmap to the who’s who of the Deep State criminal mafia

If you’ve been visiting SGT Report and ThePhaser.com in recent weeks, you’re probably familiar with George Webb’s YouTube series of videos titled ‘Where is Eric Braverman?.’

Utilizing on-the-record research, documents and investigative reports from Seymour Hersh [Hillary Approved Sending Libya’s Sarin to Syrian Rebels], Eva Bartlett [ALEPPO: How US & Suadi-Backed Rebels Target ‘Every Syrian’] and other talented and courageous journalists, Webb’s series provides a quantifiable visual roadmap to the who’s who of the Deep State criminal mafia. From Washington D.C. insiders to the C.I.A. to Hilary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation to DynCorp, the information conveyed in these must-see video reports offers the prima facie evidence necessary to prosecute numerous individuals for crimes ranging from arms dealing, to child trafficking and murder.

Webb began Day 81, Part 2 today with the words, “I think I’m ready to solve the puzzle.”

Whether you’ve been giving Webb’s videos only an occasional look, or not tuned in at all, I’m here to tell you — today’s posting is an absolute blockbuster which almost certainly guarantees George Webb’s place in history as a patriot willing to put his own life at risk for the sake of truth and justice.

“I’m willing to say today that it’s going to be DynCorp behind the mass shootings that you see in America. I’m going to tell you right now that there’s going to be a DynCorp person always involved in the pile of bodies. The other murders are just cover murders, but it’s going to be DynCorp, and I think you’ll find that’s true.”

For those who have followed SGT Report for some time, the name DynCorp will ring some bells. You will probably recall former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney’s (D, Georgia) courageous 2006 grilling of Donald Rumsfeld about the trillions of dollars missing from the Pentagon, as well as DynCorp’s involvement in the sex trade and human trafficking:

“Mr. Secretary, I watched President Bush deliver a moving speech at the United Nations in September, 2003 in which he mentioned the crisis of the sex trade. The President called for the punishment of those involved in this horrible business. But at the very moment of that speech, DynCorp was exposed for having been involved in the buying and selling of young women and children. While all of this was going on, DynCorp kept the Pentagon contract to administer the smallpox and anthrax vaccines, and is now working on a plague vaccine through the joint Vaccine Acquisition Program. Mr. Secretary, is it policy of the US government to reward companies that traffic in women and little girls?”

George Webb notes that the cancer has only gotten worse since. As evidenced by ‘Pizzagate,’ the cancer has spread and metastasized throughout the body politic as the deep state criminal network continued to spread its tentacles domestically and internationally, unabated.

And it’s not just Cynthia Mckinney pointing out the crimes of DynCorp. In 2002, Kelly Patricia O’Meara wrote the following in her article DynCorp Disgrace for Insight Magazine:

Dyncorp forged documents, trafficked women, aided illegal cross-border transports and tipped off sex club owners about imminent raids. Bolkovac also described how UN police, NATO troops and humanitarian, NGO employees were “regular customers.” Bolkovac uncovered evidence “of girls being beaten and raped in bars by their pimps while peacekeepers stood and watched.” Even one UN policeman who was meant to be investigating the sex trade: “paid £700 to a bar owner for an underage girl who he kept captive in his apartment to use in his own prostitution racket.” Ultimately, the company fired the eight employees for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking and illegal arms deals. Madeleine Rees, the head of the UN Human Rights Commission office in Sarajevo, was: “… in no doubt that trafficking in women started with the arrival of the international peacekeepers in 1992.”

If you have yet to watch the dozens of videos in this series, you should understand just how close to the target Webb has gotten. In mid-December, Webb awoke to find that more than four dozen of the videos he posted to YouTube had been mysteriously deleted. Undaunted, Webb picked up right where he left off with Day 53 of the series which you can find here.

Today Webb hit a masterful and shocking crescendo with Day 81 — Part 2 of the series which we post below. You must watch it immediately, then make a copy of it for posterity’s sake.

“If they’re willing to sell children and murder the children after they’re done with them, they’re willing to murder anybody who is a problem.”

As for the specifics of false flag terror operation in the United States, Webb provides this example:

“If you keep going it’s all going to be DynCorp operations, so I said back when (that) the San Bernardino operation, the girl was a drug cook in Pakistan… and the other guy was more of a runner, a go-between. And that was a cover operation. Three shooters. I’m ready to solve the puzzle. This is over. You don’t commit a lot of murders like that unless there’s something to cover up.”

Numerous San Bernardino shooting witnesses reported seeing three shooters:

As has been so often said, “There are no white knights coming to save us – we must save ourselves.” If that is the case, George Webb has provided us with the road map.