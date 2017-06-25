BREAKING!! – Lawmakers call for investigation into COMEY, Mueller, Lynch, Clinton campaign & Soros [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 24, 2017

About darn time! Ready for the Republicans to get a backbone and do the jobs we voted them in office to do. Get aboard the Trump Train or go the heck home. Just hope it is true and happens. Heard this type of thing so many times in the past and nothing comes of it. Hope this time it is different.

