UK Parliament hit by cyber attack as hackers attempt to access MPs’ email accounts

Hackers have targeted Parliament’s email system in an attempt to access the accounts of hundreds of MPs, Lords, aides and staff.

Security services to shut down access for anyone not in Westminster as part of efforts to secure the network.

“The Houses of Parliament have discovered unauthorised attempts to access parliamentary user accounts,” a parliamentary spokesperson told The Independent.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident and take further measures to secure the computer network, liaising with the National Cyber Security Centre.

“We have systems in place to protect member and staff accounts and are taking the necessary steps to protect our systems.”

Members of the House of Commons and Lords were told of the cyber attack on Friday night and said they were unable to access their emails the following morning.

It came days after reports that Russian hackers had put passwords belonging to senior ministers, ambassadors and senior police officers up for sale online.

Two lists of stolen data included the log-in details of 1,000 British MPs and parliamentary staff, 7,000 police employees and more than 1,000 Foreign Office officials, The Times reported.

The information was believed to have been stolen from LinkedIn, MySpace and other smaller sites.

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/parliament-cyber-attack-mp-email-accounts-houses-commons-politicians-security-police-a7806456.html

