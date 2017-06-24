THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 24, 2017]

–

–

CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES

TO READ MORE

–

Brooklyn Diocese begins compensation program for clergy sex abuse victims

New York’s PIX11 / WPIX-TV –

Editor’s note: The video above is of a PIX11 report from March about the New York Archdiocese’s compensation program. BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Diocese of Brooklyn has announced it is starting its program to pay victims of sexual abuse by priests and …

–

WCPO – Jun 21, 2017

It had been nearly a decade since a sexual abuse scandal had swept Catholic churches in cities nationwide, including Cincinnati, where three priests were …

–

ABC News – Jun 22, 2017

Archbishop: Church of England ‘colluded’ to hide sex abuse … said senior clergymen were reportedly told of an unnamed priest’s alleged abuse of a young man, …

–

AZCentral.com – Jun 20, 2017

Charfauros is the 67th person to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit in local and federal courts after the statute of limitations was lifted late last year. Charfauros …

–

The Australian – 21 hours ago

He grew up and worked as a priest in the Diocese of Ballarat, the most … The child sex abuse royal commission has conducted exhaustive inquiries into …

–

USA TODAY – Jun 22, 2017

HAGATNA, Guam — A 14th Guam priest is accused of raping and sexually … J.A. is the 78th plaintiff to file a sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana …

–

Montreal’s Catholic Church will fingerprint priests who work with children

VICE News –

It’s all a response to allegations of rampant sexual abuse of children at the hands of Catholic priests in Montreal — and around the world. In March, a 55-year-old Montreal priest was charged with multiple accounts of sexual assault and touching of …

–

Herald Scotland – Jun 17, 2017

Mason returned later that week to find the priest again speaking to the woman on his laptop. When Mason confronted Mclellan he denied everything. The sex …

–

Belfast Telegraph – Jun 21, 2017

Priest at Belfast school quizzed pupils about sex – report criticises child protection … on key aspects of child protection, such as, what constitutes child abuse“.

–

The Guam Daily Post – 18 hours ago

The complaint states the sexual abuse started in 1960 after Sunday Mass one day, … Upon entering the rectory, S.N.J.V. saw the priest naked and playing with …

–

Before Her Teacher’s Murder, This ‘Keepers’ Witness Was Already Living A Nightmare

NPR –

The Baltimore nun and school teacher was murdered in 1969, and in the Netflix documentary series The Keepers, her students tell a troubling story of abuse by priests, alleged police complicity and a possible cover-up by the Catholic Church. Jean Wehner …

–

The Scotsman – Jun 21, 2017

‘Systemic failures’ let priests abuse boys at Fife school … jailed for a total of 15 years after being convicted of the physical and sexual abuse of boys in their care.

–

Independent.ie – Jun 17, 2017

Clerical sex–abuse cover-up in Australian church … tells the story of a liberal priest’s uncovering of paedophilia in the Catholic church during the mid-1990s.

–

WPXI Pittsburgh – Jun 22, 2017

Vickery House, a retired Anglican priest who worked under Ball, was … British probe into child sex abuse after it emerged that entertainers, clergy, senior …

–

Radio New Zealand – Jun 22, 2017

A 14th priest of Guam has been accused of historical sexual assault, the latest in … The Pacific Daily News reports the man was the 78th person to file an abuse …

–

Pacific Daily News – Jun 23, 2017

A now-deceased Guam priest, Father Antonio C. Cruz, allegedly raped and … “The sexual abuse and rape continued for the next two years,” the lawsuit alleges.

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

Tags: COVER-UP, DECEPTIONS, PROPAGANDA, CURRENT EVENTS, DICTATORSHIP, ECONOMY, ISRAEL, PALESTINE, PROPAGANDA, IRAN, MIDDLE EAST, COMPUTERS, INTERNET, SECURITY, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, EUROPE, IMMIGRATION, NAU, GLOBALISM, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, 911, GREAT BRITAIN, SCIENCE, HEALTH, CLIMATE, NATURE, ECONOMY, KOREA, SYRIA, MTJ, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, CORPORATE MEDIA, HAWAII, CLIMATEGATE, GLOBAL WARMING, CHINA, GREAT BRITAIN, 911, ACTA, ammo, anonymous, apartheid, atheism, athletes, australia, bikini, bilderberg, boa, bombings, california, cartoon, chavez, christie, cia, Cicada 3301, Cicada3301, CONSPIRACY, cropcircle, dc wage, devil, DHS, DNS, documentary, dollar, drug, dubai, Dumb, economy, elementary, Euro, exposed, facebook, fda, federal reserve, fema, flu, Gaza, genocide, GMO, gop, government, hepatitis, hero, hoax, homeland, homelessness, hook, humor, iran, israel, Kardashian, lanza, LAX, mandela, military, MUSICAL, MYSTERY, nafta, ndaa, olympic, olympics, polar, POLITICAL, pope, radiation, redacted, religion, russian, ryan, sandy, school, scientology, secrets, security, sexy, shooting, snow, sochi, sochi sex, sports, Starbucks, superbowl, tests, texas, theory, thorne, toothpaste, tpp, usa, vaccines, video, vortex, washington, welfare, wikileaks, winter, women, WTC7, MH370, Catalonia, Catalan, Cataluña, Chile, cannabis, hashish, hemp, sinsemilla; informalpot, dope, grass, weed, Mary Jane, bud, hash, bhang, kef, ganja, locoweed; reefer, doob, spliff, toke, roach, google, euro, FIFA, pizza, world cupp, ebola, Illuminati, bumbum, Hillary, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Clintons, Edward Snowden, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Seth Rich, DNC, Clinton Foundation, Y2K, VAULT 7, CHERRY BLOSSOM, cartoons

Advertisements