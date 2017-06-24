24

Jun. ’17

THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 24, 2017]

PRIEST 1111111111111111

Brooklyn Diocese begins compensation program for clergy sex abuse victims

New York’s PIX11 / WPIX-TV – ‎Jun 22, 2017‎
Editor’s note: The video above is of a PIX11 report from March about the New York Archdiocese’s compensation program. BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Diocese of Brooklyn has announced it is starting its program to pay victims of sexual abuse by priests and …

Convicted priest Robert Poandl once worked at the headquarters of …

WCPOJun 21, 2017
It had been nearly a decade since a sexual abuse scandal had swept Catholic churches in cities nationwide, including Cincinnati, where three priests were …

Archbishop: Church of England ‘colluded’ to hide sex abuse

ABC NewsJun 22, 2017
Archbishop: Church of England ‘colluded’ to hide sex abuse … said senior clergymen were reportedly told of an unnamed priest’s alleged abuse of a young man, …

Chandler man files sex abuse lawsuit against Catholic archbishop in …

AZCentral.comJun 20, 2017
Charfauros is the 67th person to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit in local and federal courts after the statute of limitations was lifted late last year. Charfauros …

Backers of George Pell tipping sex abuse charges

The Australian21 hours ago
He grew up and worked as a priest in the Diocese of Ballarat, the most … The child sex abuse royal commission has conducted exhaustive inquiries into …

Priest raped and molested boy more than 100 times, new lawsuit …

USA TODAYJun 22, 2017
HAGATNA, Guam — A 14th Guam priest is accused of raping and sexually … J.A. is the 78th plaintiff to file a sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana …

Montreal’s Catholic Church will fingerprint priests who work with children

VICE News – ‎Jun 21, 2017‎
It’s all a response to allegations of rampant sexual abuse of children at the hands of Catholic priests in Montreal — and around the world. In March, a 55-year-old Montreal priest was charged with multiple accounts of sexual assault and touching of

Catholic Church engulfed in new abuse scandal after Scots priest

Herald ScotlandJun 17, 2017
Mason returned later that week to find the priest again speaking to the woman on his laptop. When Mason confronted Mclellan he denied everything. The sex …

Priest at Belfast school quizzed pupils about sex – report criticises …

Belfast TelegraphJun 21, 2017
Priest at Belfast school quizzed pupils about sex – report criticises child protection … on key aspects of child protection, such as, what constitutes child abuse“.

Seventh victim names priest as abuser

The Guam Daily Post18 hours ago
The complaint states the sexual abuse started in 1960 after Sunday Mass one day, … Upon entering the rectory, S.N.J.V. saw the priest naked and playing with …

Before Her Teacher’s Murder, This ‘Keepers’ Witness Was Already Living A Nightmare

NPR – ‎Jun 21, 2017‎
The Baltimore nun and school teacher was murdered in 1969, and in the Netflix documentary series The Keepers, her students tell a troubling story of abuse by priests, alleged police complicity and a possible cover-up by the Catholic Church. Jean Wehner

‘Systemic failures’ let priests abuse boys at Fife school

The ScotsmanJun 21, 2017
‘Systemic failures’ let priests abuse boys at Fife school … jailed for a total of 15 years after being convicted of the physical and sexual abuse of boys in their care.

Clerical sexabuse cover-up in Australian church

Independent.ieJun 17, 2017
Clerical sexabuse cover-up in Australian church … tells the story of a liberal priest’s uncovering of paedophilia in the Catholic church during the mid-1990s.

UK prime minister’s office estimates 600 high-rise buildings in …

WPXI PittsburghJun 22, 2017
Vickery House, a retired Anglican priest who worked under Ball, was … British probe into child sex abuse after it emerged that entertainers, clergy, senior …

14th priest of Guam accused of historical sexual assault

Radio New ZealandJun 22, 2017
A 14th priest of Guam has been accused of historical sexual assault, the latest in … The Pacific Daily News reports the man was the 78th person to file an abuse …

Man alleges he was repeatedly raped by Father Antonio C. Cruz

Pacific Daily NewsJun 23, 2017
A now-deceased Guam priest, Father Antonio C. Cruz, allegedly raped and … “The sexual abuse and rape continued for the next two years,” the lawsuit alleges.

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

