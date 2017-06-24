THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 24, 2017]

–
–
–
Brooklyn Diocese begins compensation program for clergy sex abuse victims
–
Convicted priest Robert Poandl once worked at the headquarters of …
–
Archbishop: Church of England ‘colluded’ to hide sex abuse
–
Chandler man files sex abuse lawsuit against Catholic archbishop in …
–
Backers of George Pell tipping sex abuse charges
–
Priest raped and molested boy more than 100 times, new lawsuit …
–
Montreal’s Catholic Church will fingerprint priests who work with children
–
Catholic Church engulfed in new abuse scandal after Scots priest …
–
Priest at Belfast school quizzed pupils about sex – report criticises …
–
Seventh victim names priest as abuser
–
Before Her Teacher’s Murder, This ‘Keepers’ Witness Was Already Living A Nightmare
–
‘Systemic failures’ let priests abuse boys at Fife school
–
Clerical sex–abuse cover-up in Australian church
–
UK prime minister’s office estimates 600 high-rise buildings in …
–
14th priest of Guam accused of historical sexual assault
–
Man alleges he was repeatedly raped by Father Antonio C. Cruz
–
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
–
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
–
