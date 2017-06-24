DuPont’s Dumping of GenX Toxin in North Carolina Water Could Be the Next Flint [VIDEO]

Description: Mike Papantonio discusses Dupont’s chemical called GenX that has been found in the drinking water of North Carolina residents and speaks with attorney, Chris Paulos about the case.
