WIKILEAKS: CIA penetrated by insider network of snack thieves who stole $3,000 worth of junk food

THE CIA HAS this week said that it had been compromised for months in 2013 by a network of high-tech snack thieves.

A report released this week shows the premier US intelligence body discovered that insider hackers had stolen more than $3,300 worth of crisps, chocolate bars and other snacks from its vending machines.

The culprits weren’t undercover agents or veteran Al-Qaeda chasers, but instead “contractors” of which the CIA has thousands, doing everything from terror analysis to servicing the machines that answer American spies’ junk food needs.

A CIA Inspector General’s report on the candy cabal was released following a Freedom of Information Act request by BuzzFeed journalist Jason Leopold.

Unsurprisingly for the CIA, the report is heavily redacted, no names, or sources and methods behind the investigation. But it shows that an unidentified contractor figured out how to get snacks without paying.

The machines took stored value payment cards from the FreedomPay company.

The contractor figured out that if you disconnect the cable that connects the machines with FreedomPay’s cloud-based payment systems, they would accept a card that has no more funds.

The culprit told friends who also disconnected the machines’ cords to download snacks for free.

But, of course, the agency finally caught up. After suspicions were raised, CIA officials put surveillance cameras on the machines, and figured out the scam.

CIA penetrated by insider network of snack thieves who stole 3k worth of junk food Inspector General report reveals https://t.co/1SJQRT1cwX — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 23, 2017

Advertisements