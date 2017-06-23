23

Senate Health Care Bill Defunds Planned Parenthood

Claire Contreras, 30, reacts as she listens to Former State Senator Wendy Davis speak during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S., April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman

 

The Senate health care bill released Thursday includes a provision to defund Planned Parenthood for one year.

The bill, which has drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for the secretive way in which it was drafted, will prohibit federal funding of any organizations that provide abortions except in instances of incest or rape or those in which the mother’s life is threatened.

The legislation keeps Obamacare subsidies until 2020 rather than adopting the tax credits implemented in the House passed health care bill since limiting those tax credits to exclude abortion providers may have violated Senate budget rules.

