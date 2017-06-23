The Senate health care bill released Thursday includes a provision to defund Planned Parenthood for one year.

The bill, which has drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for the secretive way in which it was drafted, will prohibit federal funding of any organizations that provide abortions except in instances of incest or rape or those in which the mother’s life is threatened.

The legislation keeps Obamacare subsidies until 2020 rather than adopting the tax credits implemented in the House passed health care bill since limiting those tax credits to exclude abortion providers may have violated Senate budget rules.

http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/22/senate-health-care-bill-defunds-planned-parenthood/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social

*****************

Tags: COVER-UP, DECEPTIONS, PROPAGANDA, CURRENT EVENTS, DICTATORSHIP, ECONOMY, ISRAEL, PALESTINE, PROPAGANDA, IRAN, MIDDLE EAST, COMPUTERS, INTERNET, SECURITY, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, EUROPE, IMMIGRATION, NAU, GLOBALISM, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, 911, GREAT BRITAIN, SCIENCE, HEALTH, CLIMATE, NATURE, ECONOMY, KOREA, SYRIA, MTJ, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, CORPORATE MEDIA, HAWAII, CLIMATEGATE, GLOBAL WARMING, CHINA, GREAT BRITAIN, 911, ACTA, ammo, anonymous, apartheid, atheism, athletes, australia, bikini, bilderberg, boa, bombings, california, cartoon, chavez, christie, cia, Cicada 3301, Cicada3301, CONSPIRACY, cropcircle, dc wage, devil, DHS, DNS, documentary, dollar, drug, dubai, Dumb, economy, elementary, Euro, exposed, facebook, fda, federal reserve, fema, flu, Gaza, genocide, GMO, gop, government, hepatitis, hero, hoax, homeland, homelessness, hook, humor, iran, israel, Kardashian, lanza, LAX, mandela, military, MUSICAL, MYSTERY, nafta, ndaa, olympic, olympics, polar, POLITICAL, pope, radiation, redacted, religion, russian, ryan, sandy, school, scientology, secrets, security, sexy, shooting, snow, sochi, sochi sex, sports, Starbucks, superbowl, tests, texas, theory, thorne, toothpaste, tpp, usa, vaccines, video, vortex, washington, welfare, wikileaks, winter, women, WTC7, MH370, Catalonia, Catalan, Cataluña, Chile, cannabis, hashish, hemp, sinsemilla; informalpot, dope, grass, weed, Mary Jane, bud, hash, bhang, kef, ganja, locoweed; reefer, doob, spliff, toke, roach, google, euro, FIFA, pizza, world cupp, ebola, Illuminati, bumbum, Hillary, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Clintons, Edward Snowden, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Seth Rich, DNC, Clinton Foundation, Y2K, VAULT 7, CHERRY BLOSSOM, cartoons, Grenfell Tower, POTCOIN

Advertisements