Man seen exiting WTC 7 on 9/11, wearing radiation hood, was DOE/OST, in charge of transporting nuclear weapons, materials

Secret Service OST agent caught at WTC crime scene on 9/11

NEW YORK (INTELLIHUB) — If you are not already aware, micro nukes (nuclear munitions), barometric bomb technologies, and nano-thermite were all used to take down the World Trade Center towers 1, 2, and 7 on Sept. 11, 2001 as I reported on April 15, 2016, in the groundbreaking article titled: “Secret barometric bomb technologies, nuclear technologies, used to bring WTC towers down: Proof.”

However, the picture becomes ultra-clear after a man by the name of William Bennette was filmed exiting WTC 7 after the attack in which he admitted that he was “Secret Service OST” which stands for Office of Secure Transportation.

According to Wikipedia, “The U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration‘s Office of Secure Transportation (OST) provides safe and secure transportation of nuclear weapons and components and special nuclear materials, and conducts other missions supporting the national security of the United States of America.”

In the video, not only could Bennette be seen quickly removing a protective hood from his head after being spotted by an on-scene reporter. Additionally, the Secret Service employee was equipped with an advanced radiation detection devise and warned the reporter filming to exit the building.

What was OST doing inside the World Trade Center after the two reported plane strikes?

Bennette had charges brought against him in 2005 and served 6-moth probation for the theft of several government vehicles that were slated for destruction which he allegedly swiped from the WTC after the attack.

https://www.intellihub.com/man-seen-exiting-wtc-7-on-911-wearing-radiation-hood-was-doeost-in-charge-of-transporting-nuclear-weapons-materials/

