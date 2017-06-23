Johnny Depp Says He Wants to Assassinate Trump [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 22, 2017

“Can we bring Trump here?” he asked the crowd at the Glastonbury Festival. “I think he needs help,” he continued. “When’s the last time an actor assassinated a President?” he asked, referring to John Wiles Booth, who shot and killed Abraham Lincoln. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story. Copyright © 2017 – Subscribe now for more videos every day!

