James Comey visits The New York Times building as President Trump admits he did NOT record their conversations and questions what else Comey leaked to the press

- The former FBI director was spotted at The New York Times’ Times Square office on Thursday
- He was accompanied by his wife Patrice Failor and both wore sunglasses
- It came as the president admitted on Twitter that he did not record their meetings before firing Comey on May 9
- Comey admits leaking details of a memo to the Times about an unorthodox meeting he had with the president before he was fired
- The meeting was about the FBI’s probe into Michael Flynn and Comey claimed he thought the president was subtly asking him to drop it
- Trump denies ever doing so but is fixated on the leak and has suggested his belief it was one of many
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4630824/Ousted-FBI-director-James-Comey-visits-New-York-Times.html#ixzz4kpBdqszH
