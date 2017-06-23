CNN’s Trump Twitter obsession gets officially embarrassing [VIDEO]

CNN’s obsession over President Trump’s Twitter account knows no bounds, to the point where they just posted an article entitled, ” When Trump is silent on Twitter, it says a lot.” Yep. They are now reporting on when Trump DOESN’T tweet, in addition to their nonstop coverage of when he does.
CNN is reporting on when Trump DOESN’T tweet!
**********************
Tags: COVER-UP, DECEPTIONS, PROPAGANDA, CURRENT EVENTS, DICTATORSHIP, ECONOMY, ISRAEL, PALESTINE, PROPAGANDA, IRAN, MIDDLE EAST, COMPUTERS, INTERNET, SECURITY, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, EUROPE, IMMIGRATION, NAU, GLOBALISM, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, 911, GREAT BRITAIN, SCIENCE, HEALTH, CLIMATE, NATURE, ECONOMY, KOREA, SYRIA, MTJ, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, CORPORATE MEDIA, HAWAII, CLIMATEGATE, GLOBAL WARMING, CHINA, GREAT BRITAIN, 911, ACTA, ammo, anonymous, apartheid, atheism, athletes, australia, bikini, bilderberg, boa, bombings, california, cartoon, chavez, christie, cia, Cicada 3301, Cicada3301, CONSPIRACY, cropcircle, dc wage, devil, DHS, DNS, documentary, dollar, drug, dubai, Dumb, economy, elementary, Euro, exposed, facebook, fda, federal reserve, fema, flu, Gaza, genocide, GMO, gop, government, hepatitis, hero, hoax, homeland, homelessness, hook, humor, iran, israel, Kardashian, lanza, LAX, mandela, military, MUSICAL, MYSTERY, nafta, ndaa, olympic, olympics, polar, POLITICAL, pope, radiation, redacted, religion, russian, ryan, sandy, school, scientology, secrets, security, sexy, shooting, snow, sochi, sochi sex, sports, Starbucks, superbowl, tests, texas, theory, thorne, toothpaste, tpp, usa, vaccines, video, vortex, washington, welfare, wikileaks, winter, women, WTC7, MH370, Catalonia, Catalan, Cataluña, Chile, cannabis, hashish, hemp, sinsemilla; informalpot, dope, grass, weed, Mary Jane, bud, hash, bhang, kef, ganja, locoweed; reefer, doob, spliff, toke, roach, google, euro, FIFA, pizza, world cupp, ebola, Illuminati, bumbum, Hillary, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Clintons, Edward Snowden, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Seth Rich, DNC, Clinton Foundation, Y2K, VAULT 7, CHERRY BLOSSOM, cartoons, Grenfell Tower, POTCOIN