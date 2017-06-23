23

Jun. ’17

Aerial: World’s largest floating solar plant up and running in China [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 23, 2017

China switched on the world’s largest floating solar plant in May. The solar panels spread over the surface of water flooding a defunct coal mining site near the city of Huainan in China’s eastern Anhui province. Built by Sungrow Power Supply, with its full capacity of 40 megawatts, the plant can provide electricity for more than 15,000 homes.

