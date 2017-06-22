Yemen: ‘The worst humanitarian crisis on Earth’ [VIDEO]

Yemen is in the midst of what the UN has called “the worst cholera outbreak on the planet,” with more than 170,000 cases and at least 1,100 deaths. The Saudi bombing campaign and blockade against Yemen makes addressing the epidemic immensely difficult. Almost 7 million Yemenis are on the brink of starvation without access to food or clean water. RT America’s Alexey Yaroshevsky has the details.
