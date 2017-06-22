Robert Mueller probe team member represented Hillary Clinton [VIDEO]

Robert Mueller is overseeing the Russia investigation and is busy assembling his team. Many of them have donated to Democrats over the years, and one in particular actually represented Hillary Clinton in the past. The Resident questions the impartiality of Mueller’s team.
