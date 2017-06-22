Professor Says Grenfell Tower Victims Died Within Seconds from Cyanide Gas [VIDEO]

Victims of the Grenfell Tower fire may been killed by highly toxic gases emitted by the building’s external cladding as it burned, experts suggest.
According to Professor of Environmental Toxicology at Leeds University Alastair Hay, burning fabrics release two deadly gasses, namely cyanide and carbon monoxide.
Learn More:
https://www.rt.com/uk/393617-grenfell…
***********************
Tags: COVER-UP, DECEPTIONS, PROPAGANDA, CURRENT EVENTS, DICTATORSHIP, ECONOMY, ISRAEL, PALESTINE, PROPAGANDA, IRAN, MIDDLE EAST, COMPUTERS, INTERNET, SECURITY, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, EUROPE, IMMIGRATION, NAU, GLOBALISM, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, 911, GREAT BRITAIN, SCIENCE, HEALTH, CLIMATE, NATURE, ECONOMY, KOREA, SYRIA, MTJ, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, CORPORATE MEDIA, HAWAII, CLIMATEGATE, GLOBAL WARMING, CHINA, GREAT BRITAIN, 911, ACTA, ammo, anonymous, apartheid, atheism, athletes, australia, bikini, bilderberg, boa, bombings, california, cartoon, chavez, christie, cia, Cicada 3301, Cicada3301, CONSPIRACY, cropcircle, dc wage, devil, DHS, DNS, documentary, dollar, drug, dubai, Dumb, economy, elementary, Euro, exposed, facebook, fda, federal reserve, fema, flu, Gaza, genocide, GMO, gop, government, hepatitis, hero, hoax, homeland, homelessness, hook, humor, iran, israel, Kardashian, lanza, LAX, mandela, military, MUSICAL, MYSTERY, nafta, ndaa, olympic, olympics, polar, POLITICAL, pope, radiation, redacted, religion, russian, ryan, sandy, school, scientology, secrets, security, sexy, shooting, snow, sochi, sochi sex, sports, Starbucks, superbowl, tests, texas, theory, thorne, toothpaste, tpp, usa, vaccines, video, vortex, washington, welfare, wikileaks, winter, women, WTC7, MH370, Catalonia, Catalan, Cataluña, Chile, cannabis, hashish, hemp, sinsemilla; informalpot, dope, grass, weed, Mary Jane, bud, hash, bhang, kef, ganja, locoweed; reefer, doob, spliff, toke, roach, google, euro, FIFA, pizza, world cupp, ebola, Illuminati, bumbum, Hillary, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Clintons, Edward Snowden, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Seth Rich, DNC, Clinton Foundation, Y2K, VAULT 7, CHERRY BLOSSOM, cartoons, Grenfell Tower, POTCOIN