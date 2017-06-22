Professor Says Grenfell Tower Victims Died Within Seconds from Cyanide Gas [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 22, 2017

Victims of the Grenfell Tower fire may been killed by highly toxic gases emitted by the building’s external cladding as it burned, experts suggest.

According to Professor of Environmental Toxicology at Leeds University Alastair Hay, burning fabrics release two deadly gasses, namely cyanide and carbon monoxide.

