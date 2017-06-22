Hackers Are Now Infecting Windows Computers with Mining Software [VIDEO]

Reports have surfaced detailing a malware trojan that uses an NSA hacking tool to infect Windows computers with a cryptocurrency mining bug. The virus identifies available resources on a victim’s PC that can be used to initiate the mining of XMR (Monero).
Bleeping Computer has reported that malware authors are utilizing an NSA hacking exploit to infect Windows computers with a trojan that identifies available resources to divert toward mining Monero (XMR), a privacy-oriented alternative cryptocurrency.
