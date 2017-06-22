EXCLUSIVE: Iran preparing to publish evidence US supporting ISIS – Revolutionary guard media adviser [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 22, 2017

Iran is preparing to publish evidence that the US is supporting Islamic State. That’s according media adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Commander-in-Chief Hamid Reza Moghadam Far, in an exclusive interview with RT.

