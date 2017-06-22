Devastated forests in Portugal: Blaze left 64 dead & 150 injured (DRONE FOOTAGE) [VIDEO]

Drone footage captured the devastation of forest fires Pedrogao Grande, Wednesday. The fire was reportedly continuing in other parts of the area earlier on Wednesday, as temperatures continued to remain high. A huge forest fire engulfed Pedrogao Grande on June 18. More than 600 firefighters have battled to extinguish the fires in the municipality. The blaze has so far claimed at least 64 people dead and more than 150 injured. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8fmw
