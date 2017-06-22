‘Day of Rage’: Protesters march to ‘bring down the UK government’ following Grenfell Tower fire [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 21, 2017

Clashes broke out between police and protesters taking part in a ‘Day of Rage’ demanding justice for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and an end to the Conservative government led by Prime Minister Teresa May, Wednesday. The protest was organised by Movement for Justice By Any Means Necessary (MFJ) who oppose ‘brutal austerity, cuts and anti-immigrant attacks’. Police estimated 500 protesters were present. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8fi1 ***********************

Published on Jun 17, 2017 British media have censored the death of hundreds of people who have lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire in west London. The more than 500 people unaccounted from Grenfell Tower fire are dead, Nadia, whose family name was not given and identifies herself on social media as […]

Published on Jun 17, 2017 Thousands of protesters have marched in London, demanding justice and help be given to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Angry crowds blame the Conservative government and its austerity policies for the tragedy that happened at the apartment block. The official death toll has reached 30, but it’s expected […]

Published on Jun 15, 2017 The Grenfell Tower continued to smoulder on Thursday morning, the day after a fire ripped through the block killing at least 17 people. Some 200 firefighters and 45 fire engines rushed to the scene of the 24-storey north Kensington tower block after London Fire Brigade’s control room received calls […]

Published on Jun 18, 2017 London Metropolitan Police have on Sunday released footage from inside Grenfell Tower. According to the official Met Police website the video was filmed by a specialist police recovery team. At least 58 people assumed dead in the Wednesday morning blaze. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8f0b ******************************* Tags: COVER-UP, DECEPTIONS, PROPAGANDA, […]

