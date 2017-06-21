Trump will reveal whether Comey tapes exist THIS WEEK:

President set to clarify claims he secretly recorded conversations with the fired FBI Director

The president fired FBI Director James Comey in May and then tweeted ‘better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ before Comey leaked things to the press

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that he expects an announcement ‘this week’ on the possibility of tapes

The disclosure could potentially bring an end one of the central mysteries of the ongoing Russia probe that has consumed his White House

