NEW ISIS LEADER: A second-generation terrorist Afghan warlord named Azizullah [VIDEO]

A second-generation terrorist warlord named Azizullah has amassed hundreds of Afghan fighters and an arsenal of weaponry in a matter of months. He defeated both Taliban and Afghan armed forces through a combination of enormous funds, foreign sponsorship and ruthlessness. RT’s Murad Gazdiev reports from northern Afghanistan.

