Three-dimensional computer analysis of 9/11 video footage yields astonishing results [VIDEO]

The object that hit the North Tower “was masquerading as a passenger plane,” researcher claims

Published on Apr 30, 2017

INTELLIHUB) — A three-dimensional computer model mimicking the alleged plane strike to the World Trade Center’s North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001, concludes, at the least, that something very suspicious is going on. In fact, the findings paint a clear picture of just how deep the now fully-discredited mainstream media’s lies and deceptions actually go and it may shock you.For the analysis, researcher Richard D. Hall assembled a 3D computer model of the airspace near the WTC North Tower as it existed on Sept. 11, 2001, when attackers allegedly flew a Boeing 767 into the tower’s north face.

READ MORE HERE:

https://www.intellihub.com/three-dimensional-computer-analysis-of-911-video-footage-yields-astonishing-results/

