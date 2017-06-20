20

Jun. ’17

The John Mccain Institute For International Leadership Receives Funding From George Soros

SOROS MCCAIN

 

ARIZONA REPUBLICAN SEN. JOHN MCCAIN IN 2012 TURNED OVER NEARLY $9 MILLION IN UNSPENT FUNDS FROM HIS FAILED 2008 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO A NEW FOUNDATION BEARING HIS NAME, THE MCCAIN INSTITUTE FOR INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP.

 

EDITOR’S NOTE: Donald Trump promised to ‘drain the swamp’ when he was elected. RINO Sen. John McCain is one of the swamp’s key major players. McCain has created an “international institute” for the furtherance of the New World Order, and he is using money provided to him by people like George Soros to do it. Now you know why McCain is so against the president, Trump wants to drain the very swamp that feeds him. 

 

 

http://investmentwatchblog.com/the-john-mccain-institute-for-international-leadership-receives-funding-from-george-soros/

