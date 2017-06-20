‘Every router in America has been compromised’ – McAfee on CIA exploits [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 20, 2017

The latest Wikileaks Vault7 release reveals details of the CIA’s alleged Cherry Blossom project, a scheme that uses wireless devices to access users’ internet activity. RT America’s Natasha Sweatte is joined by cyber security expert John McAfee to discuss.

