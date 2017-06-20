Elizabeth Warren Threatens President Trump Saying, “You Ain’t Seen NASTY Yet,” Realizes She Made A Big Mistake [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 20, 2017

Elizabeth Warren Threatens President Trump Saying, “You Ain’t Seen NASTY Yet,” Realizes Quickly She Made A HUGE Mistake

The ‘Nasty Women” brigade is on the war path with more crap-slinging at Trump and under the circumstances of the recent shooting of the ballpark in Virginia it is a very bad idea. Elizabeth Warren never seems to know the right time to shut her yellow stained trap!

I just love how they throw the word nasty around. It gets even funnier and more ironic when you realize that Warren decided that it would be a great idea to wear a body suit but not watch for the ever elusive ‘camel-toe’ that even her celebrity girlfriends have issues with from time to time.Here is more from Young Conservatives:

Since the attack on the GOP baseball practice, some in media haven’t seemed to know how to refrain from attacking the GOP, some even attacking wounded Steve Scalise himself. Democratic leaders have generally been supporting talking unity. But not Sen. Elizabeth Warren. In a speech before a crowd, Warren warned President Donald Trump, “You ain’t seen nasty yet!”From The Hill: Warren read aloud from her new book “This Fight is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class” and took questions at a town hall event in New York Friday, HuffPost reported. Warren blasted Trump for his economic policies, saying they are hurting the middle-class Americans who voted for him.

She then goes on to talk about how people were full of “optimism and hope” at the Women’s March at various places across the country. Somehow ‘optimism and hope’ doesn’t seem to jibe with ‘nasty’ which was the watchword of Warren and the march.

It didn’t sound much like ‘optimism and hope’ at the Women’s March when Madonna was pitching when she talked about how she thought about blowing up the White House. Or when Ashley Judd assailed Trump, accusing him of incest and saying she was as “nasty as the blood on her sheets.” People on social media were not appreciating the attack on Trump after the fragile unity moment.

Unity? Ha! Yeah like Warrens ‘unity’ with the Native Americans right? This woman wouldn’t know unity if it slapped her in the face with a new pair of pants to hide her rather embarrassing clothing malfunction. Let’s face it, folks, the Democratic side of this country needs to be removed fully and a new party needs to be implemented if we absolutely have to have one to stand on the other side of the fence.

Leaders don’t lead with threats, innuendos, fake stories, or ignorant claims to rights that don’t exist. Leaders do what Trump has done, they take the bull by the horns, laugh of the ignorant attacks and move forward by fulfilling every promise made. Elizabeth Warren and the many others like her need to be jailed or admitted into psych wards for their own protection as much as for our own peace of mind and safety. The left of the country has gone insane to the max and shows it at every single turn. For myself, I vote for removal due to no confidence! How about you?

*********************