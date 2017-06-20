CNN’s Axelrod: Obama was ‘completely under siege’ by media [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 20, 2017

David Axelrod said on CNN recently that, while he was working for President Obama as a senior political adviser, they were ‘completely under siege’ by the media, and that Obama was the ‘target of derision’ in the media. The Resident doesn’t quite remember it going down like that

