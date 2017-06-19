‘He was raising his hand in victory’ – Eyewitness on Finsbury Park van attacker in North London [VIDEO]

In UK a van has hit a crowd of pedestrians near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, reportedly leaving 1 dead, at least 10 people injured. The Metropolitan Police have described it as a major incident, but has not specified whether this was a deliberate attack or an accident. Ambulances are at the scene, and one suspect has been arrested. The vehicle struck a group of Muslim worshippers, who had just attended a late-night Ramadan prayer service. According to eyewitnesses, the driver was wrestled to the ground by bystanders, and held until police arrived at the scene. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8f7c
Van attacks pedestrians near Finsbury Park Mosque in N. London, leaving at least 1 dead, 10 injured
